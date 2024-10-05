Vijayawada Airport's new terminal set for June opening

Speaking on the occasion, MP Sivanath said concrete works at the new terminal will be completed by January. The terminal will be ready for use after the remaining works are completed by end of June next.

The meeting discussed the need to expedite construction of the terminal with all requisite amenities for air passengers. Members of the committee resolved to meet weekly to review the progress of the work.Later, the Vijayawada MP told media persons that the new flight services launched after the TD-led NDA government assumed power are running with full occupancy. They have written to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to enhance air services from Vijayawada to temples and cities considered commercial hubs in the country. Sivanath wanted cab services introduced for the benefit of air passengers, as those coming from far off places are facing trouble in reaching the airport.Maintaining that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is making all efforts to develop the airport, as it is the only one near the capital city Amaravati, the Vijayawada MP said the airport will be among the top 10 airports in the country. AAC chairman Balashowry, Machilipatnam MP, said contractors have been directed to complete the new terminal works expeditiously, so that air connectivity from the airport can be enhanced.Regarding non-availability of potable water at the airport, Balashowry said a proposal has been made to bring water from Krishna and Godavari rivers. He disclosed that efforts are on to start a direct flight from Vijayawada to New York by 2029.