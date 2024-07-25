Vijayawada: Airport works to be completed by June 2025: Union Minister

Vijayawada: Civil aviation minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu has said that the construction of a new integrated terminal building and other works are expected to be completed by June 2025 at Vijayawada International Airport.

The Union minister replied to the queries raised by Machilipatnam MP V. Balashowry in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Thursday. The MP raised several questions about the airport by asking when the developmental works would be completed and if any additional amount was spent beyond the estimated cost of `347 crore.

The Union minister, in a written reply, informed the member that the Public Investment Board estimated the cost of construction of a new terminal building and other works at `611.80 crore in March 2020, and it was approved by the Centre in June 2020. He said that no additional expenditure was incurred for taking up the works and came up with reasons for the delay in works like delay in getting environmental clearance, prevalence of Covid-19, cyclonic storms, and other hurdles.

He said that the estimated time for the completion of the works was June 2025, subject to getting the requisite permissions from the stakeholder agencies.

However, the MP asked for expediting the completion of airport development works.