Vijayasai Reddy says Jagan Reddy surrounded by coterie

VIJAYAWADA: Former YSRC leader V Vijayasai Reddy said on Wednesday that party chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will have a future only if he frees himself from the coterie that is allegedly misleading him. Otherwise, "the future will be very difficult for Jagan," he warned.

On Wednesday, Vijaysai came to the CID office and faced questions relating to the Kakinada port case. Later, speaking to the media, he claimed that any information meant for Jagan Mohan Reddy reached him only if that was 'favourable' to this coterie. "The day he frees himself from this coterie, he will have a future. Otherwise, his political future will be very difficult. I can’t say more," he said, adding that access to the former CM and the flow of information to him “are controlled by the second-rung leaders surrounding him.”

“If anyone wishes to meet Jagan Reddy, they must navigate this coterie, often by dubious means, including bribery, to secure an appointment.”

Without naming individuals, the former parliamentarian urged Jagan Reddy to differentiate between truth and deception, which was important to serve the people effectively. He wished Jagan Reddy well, he said.

Vijayasai said this coterie had successfully created a rift between him and Jagan Reddy. "For three and a half years, I endured insults, and every step I took downward allowed others to rise — it benefited them," he claimed.