Vijayanand appointed next chief secretary of AP

Vijayawada: K. Vijayanand, a 1992 batch IAS officer has been appointed as the Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh. The state government has issued a GO in this regard on Sunday evening.

With Neerabh Kumar Prasad's impending retirement, there was growing speculation about his successor.

Vijayanand, with his extensive experience in managing the energy sector since the state's bifurcation, has earned tremendous respect for his work, especially his handling of the Adani-SECI issue. His expertise in the energy sector has helped in preventing power cuts and ensuring smooth power supply. This is crucial for the state’s economic stability.

Vijayanand belongs to a BC community. According to the reports, a group of 35 MLAs, spanning both TD and other parties, have expressed their backing for Vijayanand. They opined that his leadership of the state police would be beneficial for AP.

