Vijayanand Assumes Charge as Chief Secretary

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
31 Dec 2024 8:36 PM IST
AP New Chief Secretary K Vijayanand meets Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu after taking charge at CM's Undavalli residence on Tuesday. (Photo BY ARRANGEMENT).

Vijayawada: K. Vijayanand assumed charge as the chief secretary to the government of Andhra Pradesh at the AP Secretariat on Tuesday.

The new chief secretary took over the charge amidst the chanting of vedas by the vedic pandits from the TTD and the Lord Durga Malleswaram temples.

Several senior IAS and IPS officers, including special chief secretaries G. Sai Prasad, M.T. Krishna Babu, TTD executive officer Syama Rao, general administration department secretary S. Suresh Kumar, principal secretaries Kantilal Dande, Jayalakshmi, Kumar Viswanath, and other officials congratulated the new CS and presented bouquets to him.

Vijayanand, a senior IAS officer of the 1992 batch, is currently serving as special chief secretary in the energy department. He has also been serving as the CMD of APTransco since 2023 and as chairman of APGENCO since 2022.

He played a key role in formulating and notifying the AP Integrated Clean Energy Policy, 2024, which aims to transform AP into a global clean energy hub by adding over 160 GW of renewable energy capacity. This policy is expected to attract investments worth nearly Rs 10 lakh crore and generate around 7.50 lakh jobs, both directly and indirectly.

Vijayanand began his career as an assistant collector in Adilabad in 1993.

