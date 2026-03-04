Vijayanagara-Era Inscriptions Discovered on Sompalyam Temple’s Lamp Post

Tirupati: Two Telugu inscriptions believed to be from the Vijayanagara period have been identified on the pedestal of the tall lamp post in front of the Sri Chennakesava Swamy Temple at Sompalyam village, about 7 km from Mulakalacheruvu in Annamayya district.

One side of the pedestal bears the words “Subhamastu Swasti Sri Jayabhyudaya”, while the other side reads “Jaya Samvatsaram”. The remaining portions of the inscriptions appear to have eroded over time.

Historian Mynaa Swamy, who identified the inscriptions during a recent visit to the temple as part of his research on the architecture and art of the Vijayanagara Empire, said these inscriptions could be traced to the reign of Vijayanagara Emperor Achyuta Deva Raya (1529–1542). Based on the reference to “Jaya Samvatsaram” and the style of Telugu script, the inscription can be dated to around 1534 CE, the historian stated.

According to him, the inscription indicates that construction of the Chennakesava Swamy Temple had been completed by that period. The monolithic pillar, rising more than 50 feet, stands on a decorated pedestal and reflects the distinct Vijayanagara architectural style and craftsmanship.

Mynaa Swamy says the pillar is richly adorned with sculptural elements, such as Keerthi Mukhas, miniature temple towers, Garuda and Vaggeyakara figures, sculptures of musicians and dancers, imaginative yaali motifs and floral patterns.

The sculptural richness of the lamp post is remarkable. There is hardly any other lamp post in the Rayalaseema region that can be compared with the Sompalyam pillar in terms of artistic detailing, he observed.

The historian described as erroneous the information board installed by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) mentioning the structure as a flagpole. Based on its architectural features and design, it should be regarded as a lamp post rather than a flagpole, he underlined.

Mynaa Swamy revealed that he has documented the Sompalyam Temple and its sculptures, including the tall lamp post, in his forthcoming book Temple Architecture and Art of Vijayanagara-Hampi, which is to be released.



