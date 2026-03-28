Vijaya Ramaraju Takes Charge as APCRDA Commissioner

Vijayawada: V. Vijaya Ramaraju assumed charge as commissioner of the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority on Saturday at its headquarters in Rayapudi, Amaravati.

After performing traditional rituals at the commissioner’s chamber on the fifth floor of the CRDA headquarters, Ramaraju formally took charge in the presence of additional commissioner A. Bhargava Teja, director (office management) Vallabhaneni Srinivasa Rao, and other senior officials.

Senior officers from various departments of APCRDA greeted and felicitated the commissioner on the occasion.

Later, Ramaraju held a review meeting with department heads to assess ongoing matters and the progress of capital development works.