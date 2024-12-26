Vigilance Wing Inspects Srisailam Construction Projects

Kurnool: Vigilance and enforcement officials conducted inspections at the Srisailam temple, focusing on various construction projects, including accommodations, boundary walls, and other works initiated during the previous government.

Kurnool regional vigilance and enforcement officer Chowdeswari and divisional engineer Chandrasekhar Reddy examined the Ganesh Sadan, a 224-room facility built at a cost of ₹50 crores. They also inspected the boundary wall construction, aimed at protecting devotees from wild animal attacks, costing ₹5 crores, and the Nakshatravanam works valued at ₹2 crores. The officials noted that the engineering department of the devasthanam had provided some documents related to these projects.

Chowdeswari mentioned that while a preliminary inspection had been conducted, further inspections would follow after the submission of the complete documents. A full investigation will be carried out at Srisailam, with findings to be forwarded to the Director General of Vigilance. These inspections were initiated following a complaint alleging irregularities in devasthanam’s engineering works.