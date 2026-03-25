Vigilance Raids Govt Warehouses Over Alleged PDS Rice Diversion

KADAPA: Vigilance and Enforcement officials conducted surprise inspections at government rice warehouses in Proddatur of Kadapa district following allegations of diversion of public distribution system (PDS) rice.

Acting on complaints that ration rice meant for the poor was being siphoned off, vigilance teams carried out raids without prior notice, catching warehouse staff off guard.

Officials examined stock registers, verified in-and-out records and conducted physical verification of rice bags stored in the godowns. They are probing a possible nexus between warehouse staff and an alleged ration rice mafia.

Warehouse in-charge and staff are being questioned as part of the inquiry. Preliminary findings indicate irregularities in records, and key documents, including stock registers, have been seized for further investigation.

A detailed probe is under way into allegations that rice meant for distribution to poorer sections is being diverted from the warehouses.

“We are taking the allegations of PDS rice diversion very seriously. A thorough verification of stock and records is being carried out, and strict action will be taken against those found responsible,” a civil supplies officer from Kadapa district said.

District civil supplies officials said the inquiry is ongoing and further details will be disclosed after the investigation is completed.