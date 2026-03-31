Vigilance Panel Set Up at Srikalahasti Temple After Bribery Allegations

TIRUPATI: The Srikalahasteeswara Swamyvari Devasthanam has constituted a special vigilance committee following a controversy over alleged bribery in the darshan system, triggered by a viral social media video.

The move comes after an NRI devotee, Jyothi, alleged in a video that temple staff sought money at multiple points for a smooth darshan. She claimed a uniformed person initially demanded payment for quicker entry and that similar requests, ranging from ₹50 to ₹100, continued inside the temple.

The temple administration, however, termed the allegations false and baseless and lodged a police complaint. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Srikalahasti MLA B. Sudheer Reddy said CCTV footage was examined as part of the inquiry and showed that the devotee visited the temple with her family on March 24, spent about 40 minutes inside and had a hassle-free darshan.

He said the allegations were unfounded and added that the woman had reportedly informed officials that the video was uploaded by mistake. He also alleged that certain political groups amplified the issue on social media and cautioned against linking religion with politics. He warned of action against those filming inside the temple without permission.

Temple executive officer B.K. Venkatesulu said misleading content was being circulated, affecting the Devasthanam’s reputation. He said cases had been registered against the woman for allegedly spreading false information and cautioned against sharing unverified content. Devotees with genuine grievances, he added, could approach officials directly.

Meanwhile, the eight-member vigilance committee will monitor temple activities, prevent exploitation of devotees and coordinate with police to act against middlemen. It will oversee queue lines and counters, monitor crowd management, check overcharging for parking and luggage services, ensure cleanliness, conduct surprise inspections at ticket and prasadam counters, and address devotees’ complaints.