Vigilance Checks to Prevent Hoarding of Edible Oils

Vijayawada:Following reports of unauthorised hoarding, trading of adulterated edible oils and a sudden spike in the prices of palm oil and other edible oils, a total of 50 vigilance and enforcement (V&E) teams conducted surprise checks on millers, stockists, retailers, traders, supermarkets and manufacturing units across the state on Tuesday.

Director general of the V&E department Harish Kumar Gupta said they had received information about hoarding edible oils to hike their prices during the festival season. Some stockists and traders were trying to hike the prices in the guise of a rise in customs duty on edible oils, hoarding the stock and selling adulterated edible oils, he informed.



Against this backdrop, Harish Kumar Gupta instructed all the Regional V&E Offices to conduct surprise checks on edible oil millers, stockists and retailers simultaneously throughout the state to verify and take stringent action against erring traders to control the sudden price hike, which has become a heavy burden on consumers.



The V&E department directed wholesale and retail traders, supermarkets and manufacturing units to prevent the illegal hoarding of palm oil and other edible oils, creating artificial scarcity in the state. The department has warned that trade licenses would be revoked in addition to criminal action.

