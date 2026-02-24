Vigil Intensifies Amid Adulterated Milk Scare in Tirupati, Chittoor Districts

Tirupati: The suspected role of adulterated milk in five deaths at Rajamahendravaram has led to Health and Food Safety departments stepping up vigil in Tirupati and Chittoor districts, which are key dairy belts.

In addition to agriculture, dairy farming provides livelihood to a large section of people in this region. Milk is procured for household consumption and by chilling centres and private dairies. The extensive movement of milk through formal and informal channels, including cross-border supply to Karnataka, has increased concerns about adulteration following the Rajamahendravaram incident.

A recent raid at Ballagiri in Karnataka, near the Kuppam border, exposed a racket involving three persons from Chittoor district. They got caught preparing synthetic milk using expired milk powder, palm oil, urea, and water. Following this, departments have intensified field-level checks. They are planning awareness programmes to help public distinguish between pure and adulterated milk.

“Adulteration is usually aimed at making milk appear thick, white and rich in fat. Urea, starch, gruel, detergent, maltodextrin, palm oil, flour-based substances and other chemicals are added to increase thickness and whiteness. Vegetable fats are mixed to raise butter-fat content, while preservatives and neutralisers are used, so that the milk does not spoil quickly,” a food safety official disclosed.

Further, officials have raised concerns over misuse of oxytocin injections at some places to increase yield of milk among cattle. They warn that such milk can seriously harm consumers. Officials have advised people to watch for basic indicators of adulteration. “About 90% of milk produced locally is cow milk, which normally has a slight yellowish tinge, while buffalo milk is whiter. If milk sold as cow milk appears very white or unusually thick, adulteration should be suspected. Unusual fat content and abnormal taste or smell are warning signs”, the official stated.

Food safety officials point to a simple kitchen-level detection method. “After heating, milk rubbed on the finger should flow smoothly. If it feels very thick, adulteration is likely”, the official revealed. In addition, 5 ml of milk can be taken in a test tube and a few drops of iodine added to it. A dark red colour may indicate maltodextrin.

The official said a free milk testing facility is available at the College of Dairy Technology in Tirupati. He advised dairies and consumers to use the facility and report suspicious supplies, so that action could be taken against those adulterating milk.