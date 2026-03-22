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Vigil Intensified Along Juvvaladinne Coast To Check Poaching Of AP Fish

Andhra Pradesh
22 March 2026 8:10 PM IST

Fisheries commissioner Ram Shankar Nayak announced the initiative after a high-level review meeting with police, revenue, and fisheries officials at the Collectorate on Sunday: Reports

Vigil Intensified Along Juvvaladinne Coast To Check Poaching Of AP Fish
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Fisheries commissioner Ram Shankar Nayak, Nellore district SP Ajitha Vejendla, and joint collector Mogili Venkateswarlu discussing measures to check poaching of fish at the review meeting at the Collectorate in Nellore on Sunday — DC File

NELLORE: In a major move to curb illegal fishing and protect marine resources, Andhra Pradesh Fisheries department will deploy high-security patrol boats along a 22-km coastal stretch from Juvvaladinne Fishing Harbour starting Monday.

Fisheries commissioner Ram Shankar Nayak announced the initiative after a high-level review meeting with police, revenue, and fisheries officials at the Collectorate on Sunday. The move comes amid growing concerns over repeated incursions by high-speed boats from Puducherry and Tamil Nadu into AP’s territorial waters to exploit marine wealth.

The meeting has led to formation of a dedicated multi-agency task force, comprising personnel from marine police, fisheries, revenue, forests, and local fishermen’s societies. The task force will begin round-the-clock coastal surveillance from Monday.

Officials said patrolling will cover Andhra Pradesh’s territorial waters—extending up to 22 km from the coastline—across key stretches from Sriharikota to Bapatla, aiming to prevent unauthorised fishing and safeguard AP’s resources.

Those who attended the meeting included SP Ajitha Vejendla, joint collector Mogili Venkateswarlu, and Fisheries joint director Shanti.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
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