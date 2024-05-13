YSRCP MLA Slaps Voter in Andhra Pradesh, EC orders house arrest
Hyderabad: YSRC MLA from Tenali, Annabathuni Siva Kumar on Monday morning slapped a voter at a polling booth in an issue related to queue.
The video of the MLA slapping the voter has gone viral and has received sharp reaction from social media users. It was allegedly reported that the voter was slapped by the Tenali MLA for asking him to follow the queue. The voter too reiterated and slapped him back after which he was beaten up by the MLA's followers.
Election Commission has directed the police to take YSRCP MLA into custody and also directed the police to keep him under house arrest till the polling is completed.
Polling is underway in Andhra Pradesh, 25 Lok Sabha seats and 175 assembly seats are set for polling today.
