Hyderabad: YSRC MLA from Tenali, Annabathuni Siva Kumar on Monday morning slapped a voter at a polling booth in an issue related to queue.



The video of the MLA slapping the voter has gone viral and has received sharp reaction from social media users. It was allegedly reported that the voter was slapped by the Tenali MLA for asking him to follow the queue. The voter too reiterated and slapped him back after which he was beaten up by the MLA's followers.



