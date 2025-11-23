Vice President Wants Younger Generation To Preserve The Timeless Values of elders

Anantapur:Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan on Saturday asked the younger generation to preserve and uphold the timeless values left by elders, so that society could witness true progress.

Addressing the gathering as chief guest of the 44th Convocation of Sri Satya Sai Institute of Higher Learning (SSSIHL) at the Poorna Chandra Auditorium in Prasanthi Nilayam of Satya Sai district, the Vice-President highlighted India's growing influence in the world.

“The world is now looking towards India with respect due to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he pointed out. He underlined that Bharat Mata is the most powerful and the most merciful, recalling how India developed the Covid-19 vaccine and generously shared it with the world.

Reflecting on India's remarkable journey, Radhakrishnan compared the limited infrastructure of earlier times with the impressive growth the country has achieved today. He maintained that living for oneself is not wrong. But living only for oneself must be avoided.

Speaking on the occasion, AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu underlined India's rapid advancements in artificial intelligence, drone technology, semiconductors, defence, space and green energy. Referring to the recent CII Summit in Visakhapatnam, the CM mentioned setting up of Google's AI Data Centre and the prestigious Ratan Tata Innovation Hub at Amaravati, alongside other major initiatives being planned by the state government.

Naidu reminded SSSIHL students that they can be the future custodians of India by embodying Sri Satya Sai Baba’s eternal principles. He praised the vast reach of the Sri Satya Sai Seva Organisation with 200 centres across 140 countries, with 7.5 lakh dedicated volunteers spreading the message of pure love.

IT minister N. Lokesh asked students to be inspired by Bhagawan's ideals and step into leadership roles, whether in industry, public service or politics and contribute meaningfully towards creating a strong, ethical, and compassionate India.

The day marked the virtual inauguration of Sri Satya Sai Bio Bank & Research Hub, established in collaboration with Sri Satya Sai Institute of Higher Medical Sciences. The hub symbolises integration of educare and medicare for sociocare to advance medical research and serve society with compassion and scientific excellence.

SSSIHL vice-chancellor highlighted the remarkable progress the institute has made in advancing values-based, completely free education, true to its founder chancellor Satya Sai Baba's vision. The VC shared key achievements of the past year, including an 18 per cent growth in research and development, and over 100 prestigious awards, the highest ever in the Institute's history. He announced 25 new MoUs with leading national and international institutions to strengthen collaborative learning and innovation.