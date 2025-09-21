Vice President To Attend Vijayawada Utsav

Vijayawada: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) clarified that there is no controversy surrounding the Vijayawada Utsav, noting that the concerns relate only to the exhibition component, which is part of the larger festival.

The programmes will be held at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram, Punnamighat, and Ghantasala Music College, with arrangements aimed at ensuring devotees visiting Durgamma enjoy the celebrations.

On Saturday, MPs Kesineni Sivanath and Harish Balayogi, along with Rajya Sabha MP Sana Satish Babu and Union civil aviation minister Rammohan Naidu met Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan in Delhi. Sivanath formally invited the Vice President to the Utsav, which he confirmed he will attend.

MP Sivanath emphasised that the festival aims to promote Vijayawada’s cultural heritage, showcasing local traditions, arts, and cultural values. Earlier, Union minister of state Bhupathiraja Srinivasa Varma was also invited to participate in the event.

The MP added that Vijayawada Utsav will serve as a platform to highlight the tourism, cultural, historical, and spiritual richness of the city, part of the Amaravati capital region.