Vice President Lauds Women’s Power, Telugu Language at Vijayawada Utsav

Vijayawada: Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan on Wednesday lauded women power while speaking at the Vijayawada Utsav 2025 at Punnami Ghat here as chief guest. He termed the celebrations a reflection of India’s culture, devotion and respect for women.

Beginning his address by greeting the gathering in Telugu, the VP praised the beauty and sweetness of the Telugu language. He cited Tamil poet Subramania Bharati’s praise of Telugu as a sweet language. Radhakrishnan expressed a wish that the Vijayawada Utsav continue as an annual event for another 100 years.

Highlighting the importance of Navaratri, he said the festival signifies the revered role of women in society. Worshipping the goddess in different forms during the nine days, he noted, is a tradition that reinforces the idea of womanhood as Shakti and Annapurna—embodiments of strength and nurturing spirit.

He hoped that the festival would promote spiritual tourism in the region.

On the city’s character, the VP observed, “Though Vijayawada is hot, the people here remain cool.” He predicted that Vijayawada would soon emerge as one of the most developed cities.

Praising chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership, the VP said Andhra Pradesh is advancing swiftly in education, health, science and technology. “A developed India is not just a dream, but a reality in the making,” he remarked.

Sharing his happiness over visiting Vijayawada during his first official tour as Vice-President, he said he was overwhelmed by the affection and honour showered on him. Invoking Goddess Kanaka Durga, he said her very name embodied grace, love and blessings.

The Vice-President also lauded singer Geetha Madhuri’s performance at the cultural programme.

Union tourism and culture minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said Vijayawada shines with its spiritual and cultural glory. “Chief minister Chandrababu Naidu is blending tradition with modernity, heritage with innovation, shaping Amaravati into a global city,” he said.

MP Kesineni Sivanath said the Vijayawada Utsav is being held to boost tourism and spiritual heritage, with as many as 3,000 artists performing in the festival.

Earlier, the vice-president and ministers visited an exhibition showcasing Vijayawada’s heritage. Dance performances, including the Varaha Roopam by the Savyamanasa troupe, enthralled the audience.

Ministers Kandula Durgesh and Satya Kumar Yadav, tourism secretary Ajay Jain, MLAs Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, Swachh Andhra Corporation chairman Kommareddy Pattabhiram, Utsav committee chairman Muthavrapu Muralikrishna, former MP Gokaraju Gangaraju, former MLC Buddha Venkanna, collector Lakshmisha and others were present.