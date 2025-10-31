Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla Takes Charge as ENC Chief

Visakhapatnam: Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla on Friday assumed charge as the flag officer commanding-in-chief of the Eastern Naval Command at a ceremonial parade at INS Circars in Visakhapatnam.

The event was attended by all flag officers and commanding officers of ships, submarines and establishments.

The change of command ceremony followed the superannuation of Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, who led the ENC for 27 months. Sanjay Bhalla, commissioned into the Indian Navy on January 1, 1989, brings 36 years of experience in command and staff appointments, both at sea and ashore.

A specialist in communication and electronic warfare, he served aboard several frontline warships before progressing to commanding positions.

Bhalla’s sea commands include INS Nishank, INS Taragiri, INS Beas, and the appointment as Flag Officer Commanding, Eastern Fleet. During his tenure as fleet commander, he served as the Officer in Tactical Command for the President's Fleet Review in 2022 and led the sea phase of MILAN-22, the Indian Navy's flagship multinational exercise.

Sanjay Bhalla has held key staff positions, including assistant chief of personnel (HR) at the naval headquarters, chief of staff at Western Naval Command, director of the maritime doctrine and concept centre, and a diplomatic assignment overseas. Most recently, he served as chief of personnel at the naval headquarters.

In his farewell address, outgoing CnC Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendhakar reflected with deep pride on the Eastern Naval Command's achievements during his 27-month tenure, highlighting major advances in operational, technical and human capabilities while maintaining unwavering combat readiness.

"Our reach has extended from the Atlantic to the Pacific, with deployments supporting national efforts through operations like Sindoor," Rajesh Pendhakar said.

He emphasized the command's progress in indigenization, with over 75 per cent of naval platforms now domestically built, a testament to India's growing self-reliance in defense manufacturing.

The commissioning of new vessels, helicopters, and unmanned aerial vehicles has bolstered the command's operational capabilities, he noted.

Vice admiral Pendhakar expressed confidence that the ENC would continue to remain "combat-ready, credible and cohesive, safeguarding national maritime interests anytime, anywhere, and anyhow."