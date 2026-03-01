Vetlapalem Cracker Blast Toll Rises To 21; Compensation Disbursed

KAKINADA: The death toll in the devastating firecracker blast near Vetlapalem village in Samalkot mandal of Kakinada district rose to 21 on Sunday with the death of Darsipathi Lova Raju (40), who succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at the Government General Hospital (GGH), Kakinada.

Officials said another injured person, K. Nooka Ratnam, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kakinada. Of the 10 persons injured in the blast, nine were initially admitted to the GGH on Saturday, while one died on Sunday. At present, eight injured persons are being treated at GGH, one at a private hospital, and another injured person, Chappala Samuel (30), is receiving treatment at the Primary Health Centre, Samalkot.

Meanwhile, grim developments continued at the accident site with the recovery of dismembered body parts. The body of Gampala Nagaraju (53) of G. Medapadu village was found without a leg on Sunday. Police suspect that a severed leg found at the site belongs to Nagaraju, and it has been sent for DNA analysis for confirmation.

Eluru Range Inspector General of Police G.V.G. Ashok Kumar visited the blast site, where forensic teams continued to collect evidence. He directed officials to seal the area and prevent unauthorised entry, following which police cordoned off the site.

District collector S. Shan Mohan, SP G. Bindu Madhav, tourism minister Kandula Durgesh, Rajya Sabha member Sana Satish, and Kakinada MP T. Uday Srinivas distributed ₹20 lakh compensation cheques to the families of 19 deceased persons. However, compensation was not extended to the family of Adabala Srinivasa Rao, one of the deceased, as he is the father of Adabala Arjunu, owner of Surya Sri Fire Cracker Works and the prime accused in the case.

The ministers assured the bereaved families of all possible assistance, including house sites for the homeless and employment to one member of each affected family. Kandula Durgesh said steps would be taken to ensure such incidents do not recur.

Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha said those responsible would face stringent punishment and that safety and monitoring mechanisms in firecracker units would be strengthened. She stated that the unit owner had violated safety norms by stocking explosives beyond the permitted limit and employing excess workers.

She also said that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu visited the blast site on Saturday, setting aside Z-plus security considerations, to console victims and instil confidence among the affected families.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan visited the site late on Saturday night and later met the injured at GGH, Kakinada, directing doctors to ensure the best possible treatment. He left on Sunday morning.

Separately, BJP State president P.V.N. Madhav, home minister Vangalapudi Anitha, Kakinada district in-charge minister P. Narayana, labour minister Vasamsetti Subhash, and Rajya Sabha member Sana Satish also visited the blast site. BJP district president Bikkina Visweswara Rao and other leaders were present.





