Vetlapalem Blast Damages 150 Houses; TD Leaders Visit Localities

KAKINADA: The explosion at the fire cracker unit in Vetlapalem village of Samalkot mandal in Kakinada district on Saturday has damaged many houses in the vicinity.

According to people of Juvvaladoddi, nearly 150 houses have been damaged, with their tiled roofs flying off or walls cracking. Some of the residents have reported damage to their electronic devices, including fans, TVs, and refrigerators.

Nimmalapudi Venkata Rao and his wife Rama Tulasi had been having lunch. Soon after they heard the explosion, they found the tiles of their roof blown off. Tulasi said she and her husband got terrified, thinking an earthquake had struck.

T. Satyavathi, another resident of Juvvaladoddi said the roof of her house has been badly damaged. Another woman, Chinnari, said her two daughters had come to her home for their deliveries. They went into shock after the blast. The walls of her house have developed cracks.

On Sunday, as per the instructions of Telugu Desam high command, Amalapuram Lok Sabha member Ganti Harish Mathur and Jaggampeta MLA Jyothula Venkata Appa Rao (Nehru) visited Juvvaladoddi and other areas in the Vetlapalem village and inspected the damage caused.

They assured the residents that Revenue officials will take up enumeration of the losses caused to houses and estimate the compensation to be given. They said they will present their assessment to the party high command.