Verify Criminal Records Before Issuing Cracker Licences: Kurnool Collector

Kurnool: District collector P. Ranjit Basha has directed officials to thoroughly verify the criminal records of applicants before issuing licences for firecracker stalls. Regulations specify that retail firecracker clusters must be limited to 50 shops, with a minimum of three metres' distance maintained between each stall. Shops must be constructed using fire-resistant materials, and licences will only be granted to vendors who comply with all safety regulations.

The Collector also issued safety guidelines for the public, emphasising that fireworks should be purchased only from licensed sellers. He stressed that children must burst crackers under adult supervision and that used firecrackers should be soaked in water before disposal. To minimise disturbance, no loud fireworks will be permitted between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. These measures aim to ensure a safe festive environment and prevent accidents during Diwali celebrations, the Collector said.