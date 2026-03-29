Venu Gana Alankaram Marks Second Day of Brahmotsavams at Vontimitta

Kadapa:The annual Brahmotsavams at the Sri Kodanda Rama Swamy temple in Vontimitta witnessed a spiritually vibrant second day, with the deity adorned in Venu Gana alankaram, drawing large crowds of devotees.









On Saturday morning, the presiding deity appeared in a flute-playing form, captivating devotees with a serene smile and graceful posture. The unique alankaram left devotees spellbound as they gathered in large numbers for darshan.

The temple town reverberated with devotional fervour as the procession moved through the streets amid traditional music and Vedic chants. The sounds of nadaswaram and other instruments filled the air, while devotees chanted “Govinda”, creating a deeply spiritual atmosphere.

Residents welcomed the procession by decorating the fronts of their houses with rangoli and offering harati with incense and camphor. The entire town reflected a festive and devotional mood.

Cultural performances added to the grandeur of the occasion. Artists from Kerala presented traditional percussion performances, while bhajan groups rendered devotional songs, enhancing the spiritual ambience.

Devotees believe that witnessing the deity in Venu Gana alankaram brings peace of mind and absolves one of sins. A large number of women participated in the rituals, offering camphor harati with devotion.