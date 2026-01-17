Venkat Reddy: Nalgonda Will Turn Into Super Smart City

NALGONDA: Roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Saturday said that transforming Nalgonda into a “super smart city” is the state government’s goal.

Laying foundation stones for development works worth ₹18.7 crore under the Nalgonda Municipal Corporation, the minister recalled that the town was recently upgraded from a municipality to a municipal corporation and asserted that sustained development would follow.

He said the state government has spent about ₹2,000 crore on Nalgonda’s development due to his initiatives. Underground drainage and construction of a new Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) are underway at a cost of ₹216 crore under AMRUT-2. Works to strengthen the drinking water supply system, including the construction of 12 new water tanks and pipelines, are being taken up at a cost of ₹56.75 crore.

Internal roads and drainage work worth ₹53 crore, funded by TUFIDC, are in progress. Development of flood canals, crematoriums and internal roads is also underway. Bituminous road works from the bus stand to Mekala Abhinav Outdoor Stadium are being executed at a cost of ₹14 crore under TUFIDC funds.

The minister said 70 per cent of the double-road works connecting Nalgonda with Munugodu, Darveshipuram and Mushrampally have been completed at a cost of ₹100 crore. Similarly, 70 per cent of road works from Nalgonda to Gundlapally and Kurampally have been completed at a cost of ₹60 crore.

He also said new courses such as BPharmacy and LLB have been introduced at Mahatma Gandhi University with an investment of ₹250 crore. A Detailed Project Report (DPR) estimated at ₹125 crore has been submitted for government approval to supply Krishna River water round the clock to the Nalgonda Municipal Corporation.

With Nalgonda’s upgradation to a municipal corporation, he said there is scope for receiving funds directly from the Centre. He asserted that efforts would be made to develop Nalgonda on par with Hyderabad and that the SLBC tunnel project would be completed.