Venkaiah Naidu Wants Education, Jobs Aligned With Mother Tongue

Vijayawada:Former vice president of India Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday called upon Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments to integrate education and employment with the mother tongue.

“Only then can the obsession with English be overcome,” he underlined addressing a gathering in Vijayawada on the occasion of birth centenary year and 30th death anniversary of eminent litterateur Acharya Tumaati Dona Timmaraya Chowdary, popularly known as Donappa.

Venkaiah Naidu maintained that these steps are essential to preserve the Telugu language and pass it on to the future generations with pride. On the occasion, he unveiled the book Vishishta Telugu Digdarshnam brought out by the Chennapuri Telugu Academy. He congratulated academy members Tumaati Sanjeeva Rao and Tirunagari Bhaskar, apart from contributing authors, for their efforts in bringing out the book.

Siddhartha Academy president Malineni Rajayya, MLC Alapati Rajendra Prasad, noted Telugu literary scholar Dr. Suram Srinivasulu, and several writers and language enthusiasts attended the programme.

The former vice president emphasised that the mother tongue is the very lifeline of one’s existence. In this regard, Telugu people must revive and safeguard their traditions. He observed that programmes connected with Telugu language bring inner solace and reiterated that Telugu has always been his first priority.

Venkaiah Naidu expressed optimism that the newly released Vishishta Telugu Digdarshnam would serve as a guiding beacon for the promotion of Telugu. He underscored the need to adapt Telugu language as per requirements of modernity, while retaining Telugu identity and traditions.

Recalling the immense contributions of Donappa to literature, language and culture, from folklore to scholarly works, the former vice president described him as a Sahiti Savyasachi (literary virtuoso) and a Sahiti Krishivaludu (dedicated cultivator of literature). He highlighted Donappa’s unmatched proficiency in both Sanskrit and Telugu, praising him as a visionary who laid strong foundations for Telugu academia.

Venkaiah Naidu said while the Indian government has granted classical status to Telugu owing to the relentless efforts of many stalwarts, he lamented that its fruits are yet to fully reach the younger generations. He appealed to the Telugu community to work collectively towards ensuring that the benefits of Telugu’s classical status get passed on to the future.