Venkaiah Naidu Urges People’s Movement To Preserve Telugu Language

ANANTAPUR: Preserving the mother tongue Telugu cannot be achieved merely through writing books, presenting awards, or organising events — it must evolve into a people’s movement, emphasised former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu.

He praised the C.P. Brown Library in Kadapa, named after the British official who worked to promote Telugu globally, and commended Dr Janamaddi Hanumachhastri, popularly known as Brown Sastri, for his exceptional service in continuing Brown’s legacy.

Venkaiah Naidu was the chief guest at the centenary celebrations of Dr Hanumachhastri, organised at the C.P. Brown Memorial Library in Kadapa on Sunday. Speaking at the Janamaddi Memorial Awards Ceremony, he said that preserving one’s mother tongue means passing on its sweetness and richness to future generations. He urged Telugu enthusiasts and scholars to develop creative and simple teaching methods for children to learn the language effectively.

While appreciating the presentation of awards to those who rendered service to the Telugu language, he stressed that every individual must first love and master their native language. Naidu outlined five focus areas for promoting mother tongues — providing primary education in the native language, giving administrative importance to regional languages, conducting judicial proceedings in local languages, promoting Indian languages in higher education, and encouraging families to speak in their mother tongue at home.

Paying tribute to Charles Philip Brown, Venkaiah Naidu described him as a non-Telugu person who rendered immeasurable service to Telugu literature. He lauded Dr Hanumachhastri’s dedication to establishing and developing the library, calling it a noble and selfless endeavour, and appreciated his son Janamaddi Vijayabhaskar for managing it with sincerity and devotion.

“There is a need to revive our traditions — our games, songs, language, dialects, expressions, attire, and even colloquial speech,” Naidu said, adding that true satisfaction lies not in wealth or power but in continuing good works.

He presented awards to distinguished personalities, including Dr Gummadi Gopalakrishna (theatre), Dr Medasani Mohan (Avadhana literature), Revuri Anantha Padmanabha Rao (literary service), and Anke Gowda (for maintaining a private collection of over two million books).

Venkaiah Naidu expressed his wish to see a library, temple, and service centre in every village and called upon citizens to take the initiative in this direction.

Justice Venkata Jyothirmayi Pratap, Prof. Rachapalem Chandrasekhar Reddy, Collector Dr Sridhar Cherukuri, YVU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Bellamkonda Rajasekhar, and several others were present at the event.