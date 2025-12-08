Venkaiah Naidu Tells Students To Speak In Mother Tongue

KAKINADA: Former vice-president M. Venkaiah Naidu has praised deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan for his decision to reprint Suryandhra Dictionary, which would “help the people understand Telugu language better and protect their mother-tongue.”

Venkaiah Naidu exhorted students and others to learn speaking in their mother-tongue. He said that all those in high positions in the country have studied in their mother-tongue.

He was inaugurating the two-day national workshop on uniform scientific and technical terminology for Indian languages, organised by Adikavi Nannaya University near Rajanagaram in East Godavari district on Monday.

Venkaiah Naidu exhorted the students to first learn their mother-tongue Telugu and later other languages like Hindi, Tamil, and foreign languages. “We should call our mothers, brothers, relatives and others in our own language, which will strengthen their relationships.”

During the British era, the rulers forced English language on the people by creating an impression that this would fetch them jobs. Though the British left the country, the English mania will not leave the people, he regretted.

Adikavi Nannaya University vice chancellor S Prasanna Sri said,” Language reflects the culture and the livelihood of the people. But. society is changing faster than language from time to time."

Three Telugu books were released at the hands of Venakaiah Naidu and Prasanna Sri.