Venkaiah Naidu Tells Senior Politicians To Be Role Models

Vijayawada: Former vice president M. Venkaiah Naidu has called upon senior politicians to present themselves as role models for the new entrants to politics.

Addressing an event at Penamaluru in Krishna district on Wednesday, the former VP said India required ideology-based politics. “If the values of nationalism and ideological politics are ignored, it would result in the failure of democracy.”

He said, for instance, if leaders made an assurance, they should be committed to work towards fulfilling them. Politicians must be always interacting with the people to know about their problems and should make efforts to address them, he said.

Venakaiah said politicians who used abusive language were never elected to positions in the past, and it should remain so. He listed out how the NDA government took decisions like abrogation of Article 370, construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya without bloodshed, abolition of Triple Tilak etc and implemented these successfully. He sounded confident of an Operation Sindooor-2.

AP BJP chief P.V.N. Madhav felt being fortunate to hold the responsibility of party chief and described the two senior leaders -- Venkaiah Naidu and former Governor Bandaru Dattatreya -- as the great warriors for the state party.

Bandaru Dattatreya expressed happiness meeting stalwarts in the party and shared how he used to face mockery from some political leaders when he joined the BJP and faced questions like, “When would your party win power?”

MLC Somu Veerraju said he worked for the party full-time from 1986 for 17 years and advocated working for the party based on its ideology.

Health minister Satya Kumar Yadav told the media that the BJP’s DNA was separate and it would make impossible possible and take up innovative works. He recalled how several party leaders made sacrifices during the clamping of Emergency.