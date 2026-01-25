Venkaiah Naidu Stresses On Preventive Healthcare

VIJAYAWADA: Former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday stressed the need to prioritise preventive healthcare, stating that health systems should focus not only on treating illness but also on preventing disease.

He was speaking after launching two mobile medical vans under the Sujana Health on Wheels programme in Vijayawada West. The initiative, implemented by the Sujana Foundation at a cost of about ₹1.35 crore, aims to deliver basic and diagnostic healthcare services at the doorstep of poor and middle-class families.

Venkaiah Naidu praised Vijayawada West MLA Yalamanchili Satyanarayana (Sujana) Chowdary for independently implementing welfare initiatives without waiting for government intervention. He said residents of Vijayawada East and West were fortunate to be represented by leaders who placed public health and welfare at the forefront. He also appreciated the ‘Sujana Mitra’ grievance redressal system.

Emphasising prevention over cure, the former Vice President referred to a five-fold healthcare approach—predictive, preventive, prescriptive, participative and promotive—and urged people to make effective use of such community-focused initiatives.

Sujana Chowdary said the objective of the programme was to strengthen access to medical services in Vijayawada West under the motto “Better Health, Happier Life, Higher Productivity.” He said many families delay medical treatment due to financial constraints, often leading to serious complications. To address this, he organised a 45-day mega medical camp after his election and later conceptualised the mobile healthcare programme as a long-term solution.

One mobile van is equipped with a doctor’s chamber, examination room, blood testing laboratory and free-medicine pharmacy, while the second functions as a diagnostic unit with X-ray, ECG and 2D Echo facilities. The vans will conduct special camps in coordination with Urban Primary Health Centres. Patients requiring advanced treatment will be referred to government or private hospitals, with a coordinator assisting in follow-up.

Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Ram Mohan, BJP State president P.V.N. Madhav, Jana Sena NTR district president Sadineni Udaya Bhanu, BJP NTR district president Adduri Sriram, NDA leaders and local residents attended the programme.