Venkaiah Naidu says ONOE will boost efficiency in governance

Vijayawada: Former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu said One Nation, One Election (ONOE) proposal will enhance governance efficiency, reduce election-related expenditures, and ensure the smooth implementation of welfare schemes without frequent interruptions due to the Model Code of Conduct.

Addressing a conference on ONOE in Vijayawada on Saturday, Venkaiah Naidu expressed his strong support for the One Nation, One Election initiative. He emphasised that although he had retired from office, he had not retired from voicing his opinions on crucial national issues.

The former Vice President maintained that the concept of concurrent elections is not new to India. The country successfully conducted simultaneous elections in 1952, 1957, 1962 and 1967 under leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.

However, due to the premature dissolution of some state assemblies, the concurrent elections got disrupted, leading to the current cycle of staggered elections. Venkaiah Naidu criticised opposition parties, particularly the Congress, for opposing the initiative despite its historical precedent.

The former VP contended that frequent elections lead to policy paralysis and disrupt governance. He dismissed concerns that simultaneous elections would favour any particular political party, including the BJP. Instead, he asserted that a unified election cycle would bring political stability, strengthen democratic processes, and facilitate balanced development across states.

Venkaiah Naidu pointed out that even in 1985, when N T Rama Rao was the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, the state assembly was dissolved to synchronise elections. Similarly, following Indira Gandhi’s assassination, the Congress went for elections, leading to a scenario where Andhra Pradesh was governed by the TDP while the Centre was under Congress rule. He emphasised that voters would always support competent governance, regardless of political affiliations.

Retired High Court Judge Dr. B. Shiva Shankar Rao explained the legal and policy aspects of One Nation, One Election. He emphasised that apart from reducing election expenses and ensuring efficient governance, simultaneous elections would curb political instability caused by frequent government collapses and mid-term polls. He stressed the need for constitutional amendments and political consensus to implement this reform effectively.