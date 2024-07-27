Venkaiah Chowdhary takes charge as as additional EO of TTD

Anantapur: Ch. Venkaiah Chowdhary, the IRS official deputed to TTD, assumed charge as additional EO of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Saturday.

After assuming charge, he offered prayers in the sanctum sanctorum of Sri Venkateswara Swamy along with his family. Later, he was rendered Vedasirvachanam by Vedic pundits at Ranganayakula Mandapam.



TTD JEO Veerabrahmam offered Theertha prasadams, Swamivari laminated photo, agarbattis, and cow products to the additional EO.



Speaking on the occasion, the additional EO thanked Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for giving him the opportunity to serve as Additional EO of TTD. "The feedback mechanism plays a vital role in enhancing the amenities for pilgrims. I prayed to Srivaru to give enough strength to safeguard the tradition of the world-renowned temple and serve the devotees with utmost dedication," he maintained.



CEO SVBC Shanmukh Kumar, CE Nageswara Rao, and other officers were present.



