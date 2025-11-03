Vengalayapalem Pond to Be Developed at a Cost of Rs 1.2 Crore

Vijayawada: Union minister of state for rural development and communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, along with MLA B. Ramanjaneyulu, inspected the rejuvenation works at the Vengalayapalem village pond on Sunday as part of the ongoing Watershed Development Programme.

Following the inspection, Chandrasekhar reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming National Watershed Conference, scheduled to be held in Guntur on November 11.

Interacting with officials, the Union minister for state advised them to ensure proper arrangements at the conference venue. Speaking to the media, he said that the Centre was implementing the Watershed scheme to enhance groundwater levels in drought-prone regions.

“Since the scope for such projects around Guntur city is limited, Vengalayapalem pond was selected as a model rural site,” Chandrasekhar explained. He added that the project would include amenities such as an entrance plaza, parking area, open gym, children’s play zone, community gathering space, gazebo, and a walking track, developed at a cost of Rs 1.2 crore.

“We are also taking steps to involve the local community in the pond’s upkeep. Coconut plantations and fish culture will help generate regular income for maintenance,” the Union minister for state said.

He noted that the pilot project would be showcased during the National Watershed Conference, which will be attended by Union minister for rural development Shivraj Singh Chouhan, other ministers and senior officials.

“We aim to make this a model project that can be replicated in other villages across Guntur district with additional central support under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership,” Chandrasekhar said.

MLA Ramanjaneyulu stated that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was keen to implement the Watershed scheme effectively to raise groundwater levels, similar to the initiatives taken in Rayalaseema.

“We are fortunate that Pemmasani, being the union minister for rural development, has ensured the swift implementation of this project in our region,” he remarked.