Vemireddy urges Centre to expedite Ramayapatnam Port construction

Tirupati: Nellore Lok Sabha member Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy urged the Union government to expedite the development of the vital Ramayapatnam Port, which is crucial for Nellore and Prakasam districts. He made this appeal in the Lok Sabha on Monday under Rule Number 377.

In his address, Vemireddy highlighted the significant challenges Andhra Pradesh has faced following state bifurcation. He reminded the House that the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act and its 13th Schedule require the Central Government to undertake major infrastructure projects, including the construction of the greenfield deep-sea port at Ramayapatnam.



The MP expressed concern that Phase-1 of the Ramayapatnam Port project, with an estimated cost of `3,736 crores, has been significantly delayed. He pointed out that the breakwater works on the south and north sides were scheduled for completion last September but have nearly stalled.



Once Phase-1 is completed, the port will feature four berths with an annual cargo handling capacity of 34 million tonnes. The full project aims to include 19 berths with a total capacity of around 140 million tonnes, with specialized berths for containers, coal, and multipurpose uses.



Vemireddy also noted that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu recently assessed the port's progress and emphasised the need for central government support. The MP appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ministry for ports, shipping & waterways to review the Ramayapatnam Port project, ensure the timely completion of Phase-1 and facilitate its operational launch.

