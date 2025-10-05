Vemireddy Thanks CM Naidu for Inducting Him into Srisailam Temple Trust

Nellore: Vemireddy Kotareddy, the brother of Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for appointing him as a special invitee to the Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple Trust Board at Srisailam.

Kotareddy said he was deeply thankful to CM Naidu for recognising his family’s social and spiritual service and giving him an opportunity to serve Lord Shiva. He also conveyed special thanks to his brother, MP Prabhakar Reddy and Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy for their support in securing the position.

“This opportunity is a blessing and I will use it with sincerity for the welfare of devotees and the development of the temple,” he said. Kotareddy said that the Srisailam Temple Trust Board consists of 16 members, including four special invitees. He also thanked his family members, TDP leaders and party workers for the same.