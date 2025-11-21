Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy Seeks Funds to Rebuild Pallipalem-Upputeru Bridge

Nellore: Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy urged the government to allocate funds for the reconstruction of the Pallipalem-Upputeru bridge, which connects the coastal villages of Gangapatnam, Pallipalem and Maipad in Indukurpet mandal.

She met irrigation minister Nimmala Rama Naidu at his camp office in Vijayawada on Thursday and submitted a memorandum estimating the reconstruction cost at Rs.14.60 crore.

The MLA informed the minister that the bridge was destroyed during the severe floods triggered by Cyclone Nivar in 2021.

Following the collapse, farmers heading to their fields, fishermen traveling to the sea and school-going students have been facing severe hardships due to the lack of a proper crossing, she said.

Highlighting the essential connectivity the bridge provides to three coastal habitations, she sought immediate sanction of funds to rebuild the structure.

The MLA also requested the minister to sanction funds for repairs to the damaged shutters of the Kanigiri Reservoir and the Southern Channel, Eastern Channel and Paideru Escape Channel. She brought to the minister’s notice several irrigation-related issues affecting the Penna Delta region.

Penna Delta chairman Jetty Rajagopal Reddy accompanied the MLA during the meeting.

GVMC begins first phase of modern street vending infrastructure

Visakhapatnam: The GVMC has begun site inspections for the first phase of 21 Smart Street Vending Markets, so as to modernise urban commerce and strengthen livelihoods through an organised vending infrastructure.

The initiative is part of the AP government’s pla to create dedicated, attractive marketplaces that support street vendors and self-help group families.

The SSVMs are designed to combine functionality with modern amenities. Each market would feature uniform modular prefabricated kiosks, solar-powered lighting, digital payment facilities, sanitation and waste collection systems, customer seating, CCTV surveillance, and training opportunities for vendors.

Business skill development, FSSAI certification, and structured vendor training are also integral to the scheme, ensuring that participants not only gain access to better infrastructure but also acquire the skills needed to thrive in a changing economy.

Eligibility for participation: The beneficiaries should be at least 18 years old, registered street vendors within the zone, holders of a Street Vending Card issued by the GVMC, and recommended by the zonal vending committee.

Officials said these criteria are intended to ensure fairness and transparency while prioritising those who are most dependent on vending for their livelihoods.

Gajuwaka MLA and Telugu Desam state president Palla Srinivasarao stressed the importance of SSVMs during a meeting at the GVMC Gajuwaka zonal office on Thursday. He noted that central legislation safeguards street vendors’ livelihoods, while the chief minister’s vision aims to empower them and improve their product marketing economically.

Srinivasarao directed officials to establish vending markets at 6 places in Zone 6, including under the Duvvada flyover, behind the zonal office, near the Sudha Hotel hill area and at the Vantillu junction.

Bhuvaneswari unveils ‘Chai Raasta’ logo in Kuppam

Tirupati: Nara Bhuvaneswari, spouse of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, unveiled the logo of the new “Chai Raasta” outlets in Kuppam on Thursday. The project is part of the CM’s plan to help women earn a steady income and gain financial independence.

Chai Raasta outlets have a corporate-style design, focusing on serving quality, tasty and hygienic tea. Kuppam is heralding the first phase of the Chai Raasta initiative with support from the Kuppam Area Development Authority (KADA) and women’s DWCRA groups.

MEPMA is partnering in the initiative, which is expected to expand to cities and towns across Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhuvaneswari said such opportunities will enable women to achieve self-reliance. She underlined that the model has been designed to provide respectable monthly earnings.

MLC Kancherla Srikanth, who attended the function, said the Kuppam outlets will serve as a model to make people self-employed.

Chai Raasta CEO Michael Joshi called the project a valuable opportunity for women.

Directors Poludasu Kiran and Ontipuli Poornachandra Rao announced plans to launch such outlets soon in Chittoor, Tirupati and Guntur.

Those present at the function included KADA project director Vikas Marmat and local public representatives.

Nine accident blackspots identified in Nellore, immediate safety measures ordered

Nellore: District collector Himanshu Shukla has directed officials to urgently fix nine identified accident blackspots between Bujabujanellur and Bhagat Singh Colony, stressing that immediate safety measures—such as speed breakers, radium markings, signage and solar-blinking lights—must be put in place to save lives.

Chairing the road safety committee meeting at the Tikkana Pranganam along with SP Dr Ajita Vejandla, the collector said preventing road accidents and protecting the public must be the district’s top priority. He instructed National Highways officials to act swiftly in all high-risk areas and emphasised strict enforcement of traffic rules.

He also asked RTC officials to ensure buses do not block entry and exit points at the Nellore bus stand. The municipal corporation and traffic police were told to clear encroachments and regulate street vendors at busy junctions such as Madras Bus Stand, RTC Junction, Atmakur Bus Stand and Stonehousepet.

Traffic police were directed to identify proper parking zones to avoid congestion across the city. The collector also reviewed accident trends in the Kandukur and Atmakur divisions and ordered immediate corrective actions.

Earlier, SP Dr Ajita Vejandla presented a detailed PowerPoint on accident-prevention strategies.

ASP Soujanya, municipal commissioner Nandan, R&B SE Ramakrishna Prasad, DTC Chander, NHAI PD M.K. Chowdary, DPO Sridhar Reddy, DWMA PD Gangabhavani, Atmakur RDO Pavani and officials from traffic, police and transport departments participated.

Chagalamarri students selected for state-level games

Kurnool: Several students from Chintala Cheruvu ZP High School in Chagalamarri mandal have been selected for the state-level school games competitions, according to headmaster Subbarayudu. Class 10 student Venkata Ramana was selected for the under-17 softball category.

Class 8 students Sravani and Pallavi were chosen for the under-14 category. In baseball, Class 10 student Bharath and Class 8 student Mokshitha were selected for the under-17 category. The headmaster congratulated the students for their achievement and wished them success at the state-level competitions.

Two-day “Sagar Kavach” coastal security mock drill begins

Nellore: A two-day coastal security exercise, “Sagar Kavach”, aimed at testing Andhra Pradesh’s shoreline security and evaluating response mechanisms during potential terror threats, commenced in Prakasam district on Thursday.

Acting on the instructions of district SP V. Harshavardhan Raju, the district police and marine police are jointly conducting bandobust duties as part of the drill.

A total of 112 police personnel, including officers and marine police teams, have been deployed across the district’s coastal stretch to strengthen security. Ongole DSP R. Srinivasa Rao is serving as the nodal officer for the exercise.

As part of the mock drill, special police teams have been assigned to key tasks such as gathering intelligence on suspected terror movements, preventing intrusions via sea routes, identifying suspicious objects, and interrogating potential infiltrators.

Security has been tightened at railway stations, bus stands, and other vital locations, with vehicle checks also being carried out.

The SP directed officers to effectively intercept the team simulating terrorist infiltration attempts along the coast during the exercise scheduled for November 20 and 21.