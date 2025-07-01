Vemireddy Couple Assures Support For Assault Victim

NELLORE: MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy visited a young tribal girl, Chenchamma, who is undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital in Nellore after being brutally tortured in Kakarladibba of Kudithipalem village, Indukurupeta mandal.

Deeply moved by her condition, the Vemireddy couple condemned the inhuman treatment meted out to the child for a crime she did not commit. She sustained burn injuries after being cruelly tortured by neighbours who falsely accused her of stealing their mobile phone.

The couple urged authorities to take strict action to prevent such incidents from recurring.

Through their VPR Foundation, the couple announced full financial support for the girl’s medical treatment.

They also assured that once she recovers, she would be enrolled in school under the supervision of the women and child welfare department, and her future would be taken care of.

TD leaders Duvvuru Kalyan Reddy, Koduru Kamalakar Reddy and Indukurupeta mandal president Ekollu Pavan Kumar Reddy also visited the girl and extended their support.