Veligonda Project Works to Be Expedited: Minister Ramanaidu

Vijayawada:Minister for water resources Nimmala Ramanaidu announced that works on the Veligonda project would be expedited.

During a review meeting on various irrigation projects, including Veligonda, Handri-Neeva, and Polavaram, the minister indicated that based on directives from Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, he would visit the Veligonda project this week to initiate works.



Officials explained the nature of the upcoming works at Veligonda, and the minister requested a detailed project report outlining the work scope and timeline for completion. Regarding the Handri-Neeva project, the minister instructed officials to prepare for the extension of the main canal and lining works to commence in November, describing the project as a boon for the Rayalaseema region. He also called for a schedule for upcoming works at the Polavaram project, criticizing the previous government for neglecting the Polavaram Left Main Canal, which is essential for supplying irrigation and drinking water to North Andhra.