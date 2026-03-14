Vehicles, Liquor Seized in Vajrapahaar Drive

Nellore: Police seized 62 two-wheelers, four autos, a stolen motorcycle and 20 liquor bottles during extensive inspections across Tirupati district on Saturday as part of ‘Vajrapahaar’ operation.

Acting on the directions of district SP L. Subbarayudu, police teams carried out cordon-and-search operations (CASO), nakabandi checks and visible policing in several areas targeting rowdy-sheeters, suspected offenders, ganja trafficking, cybercrime and traffic violations.

In Mannarpoluru village under Sullurpeta circle, police seized 10 motorcycles without valid documents and recovered a stolen motorcycle during inspections near the railway station and bus stand.

A separate CASO in Shivanadhapalem village under Thottambedu police station limits resulted in the seizure of 52 two-wheelers and four autos lacking proper documents. Police also organised an awareness rally cautioning youth against drug use.

In Koduru town, police detained two persons and seized 20 liquor bottles (180 ml each) during searches in Panchayat Colony and Dharmapuram areas.

Police also conducted awareness drives on anti-ganja campaigns, cybercrime prevention, traffic rules and the Shakti App in several locations. Officials said such operations will continue to maintain law and order and urged the public to report suspicious activities.