Vehicle Movement Suspended in Seven Cyclone-Hit Districts in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Real Time Governance Society (AP RTGS) has issued warnings that the impact of Cyclone Montha will be severe across several districts — Krishna, Eluru, East Godavari, West Godavari, Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, and the Chinturu and Rampachodavaram divisions of Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

In light of this, the State Government has ordered the suspension of vehicular movement in these seven districts from 8:30 p.m. tonight (Tuesday) until 6 a.m. tomorrow (Wednesday).

District collectors and superintendents of police have been instructed to stop all traffic, including on national highways, within the affected districts. Exemptions have been granted only for emergency medical services.

The government has also urged residents in these districts to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary travel, and remain alert and cautious until conditions improve.