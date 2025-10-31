Vegetable, Seafood Prices Soar In Vizag After Cyclone Montha

VISAKHAPATNAM: In the aftermath of Cyclone Montha, prices of food in Visakhapatnam have risen sharply, particularly those of vegetables and seafood. Prices have shot up at rythu bazaars, which are a crucial source of affordable produce. This has led to pressure on household budgets, causing concern among consumers and vendors.

According to the latest price list released by the district administration, onion prices have climbed ₹2 per kilogram, with Solapur and Kurnool varieties now selling for ₹22 and ₹20, respectively. Prices for other vegetables have risen by ₹5 to ₹7 per kilogram, affecting items such as brinjal, okra, beans and leafy greens.

Farmers and vendors attribute these increases to disrupted supply chains and crop damage in areas impacted by the cyclone. “Transport delays and field losses have made it harder to source fresh produce,” explained B. Ramesh, a vendor at the MVP rythu bazaar. Farmer G. Shantamma remarked, “We’re trying to keep prices fair, but the impact is real.”

Interestingly, tomato prices have defied this trend. G. Prasad, the estate manager of Gopalapatnam rythu bazaar, said proactive procurement by government, which purchased large quantities of tomatoes ahead of the cyclone, has kept tomato prices stabilised. Government-supplied tomatoes are selling at ₹30 per kilogramme, providing some relief to consumers. At some places, tomato prices have even fallen.

“I thought tomato prices will increase, but they have actually fallen, while prices of Bendakaya, Agakarakaya, and green leafy vegetables have risen significantly,” said S. Lakshmi, a homemaker from Seethammadhara.

Officials assure that this price surge is temporary. Efforts are underway to restore supply lines and stabilise the market. “The government is working with farmers and transporters to ensure smooth flow of goods,” Prasad said.

In the interim, seafood prices have gone up sharply following the cyclone, as fishing operations have remained suspended. With fishermen unable to go out to sea due to safety advisories and rough conditions, fresh catches have become scarce, driving prices of fish and prawns to record highs at branded non-vegetarian outlets.

Popular varieties, such as Vangiram and tiger prawns, are now retailing at 20–30 per cent above their usual rates, according to local vendors. “We’re getting very limited stock, and most of it is frozen,” said P. Kumar, manager of a seafood outlet in MVP Colony.

The scarcity has heavily impacted daily consumers, particularly middle-income households that rely on affordable seafood for protein. “We used to buy fish twice a week; now, even small quantities are unaffordable. Prawns have become a luxury,” N. Priya, a resident of MVP Colony, observed.