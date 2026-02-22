Veeravallipalem Villagers Protest Against Oil and Gas Exploration

Kakinada: Residents of Veeravallipalem village in Inavilli mandal of Dr B. R. Ambedkar Konaseema district staged a protest on Saturday against proposed oil and gas exploration by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), citing safety concerns.

The villagers gathered near the proposed exploration site and demanded that ONGC not commence operations in the village. They said the company was planning to take up oil and gas exploration on about five acres.

The protestors alleged that people in the Konaseema region were living in fear due to oil and gas activities and cited incidents such as the Nagaram gas pipeline blast, the Pasarlapudi blowout and a recent blowout at Irusumanda village in Mamidikuduru mandal. They claimed that coconut gardens, paddy fields and other horticultural crops had been damaged in areas where exploration was carried out.

They also said the proposed site gets flooded every year during cyclones and other natural disasters, raising further safety concerns.

Police personnel led by circle inspector R. Bhima Raju reached the spot and informed the protestors that Section 144 was in force in the area. He said, as per Central legislation governing oil and gas exploration, companies have the right to extract resources. He advised the villagers to submit their grievances to the district collector and dispersed the gathering.