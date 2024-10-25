Vedanta subsidiary plans to establish 10 GW renewable energy projects in AP: Lokesh
Vijayawada: Minister for education, IT, and electronics Nara Lokesh, held a meeting with representatives of Vedanta Group subsidiary Serentica Global Renewable Energy at the company’s office in Mumbai on Thursday. Lokesh mentioned that the representatives of the company plan to establish 10 GW of renewable energy projects in Andhra Pradesh.
Lokesh stated that the state has invited corporations and investors, such as Serentica Global, to support the AP government’s goal of generating 72 GW of renewable energy by 2030. "We aim to create jobs for the youth by setting up renewable energy projects in the state," he said.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story