Vata Patra Sayi Alankaram Enchants Devotees At Vontimitta

KADAPA: The Vata Patra Sayi alankaram seva unfolded with great splendour at the Sri Kodanda Ramaswami temple in Vontimitta on Sunday morning. Lord Kodanda Rama, depicted in the infant Krishna form reclining gracefully on a banyan leaf, blessed devotees with a mesmerising darshan.

Devotees thronged the streets to catch a glimpse of the deity, resplendently adorned on a beautifully decorated vahana in the Vata Patra Sayi form. The divine spectacle filled hearts with joy and devotion.

Along the procession route, bhaktas lit camphor flames, offering fervent prayers and seeking blessings. In the soft glow of the camphor lights, the tender expression of the Lord on the leaf captivated the devotees, creating an atmosphere of deep spiritual fervour.

Cultural performances held prior to the procession added to the grandeur of the celebrations. Hundreds of artistes performed kolatam in perfect rhythm while singing Rama kirtanas, immersing the streets in devotional bliss. Classical dancers also presented episodes from Rama’s leelas through expressive abhinaya, leaving the audience spellbound.