Vasmi Madhav Charts State BJP’s Comeback Route

Visakhapatnam: The BJP’s central leadership has handpicked Pokala Vamsi Nagendra Madhav as president of its Andhra Pradesh unit. On instructions from Delhi, he filed his nominations for the post on Monday.

Madhav is a dedicated party worker with strong RSS roots, bringing with him both ideological commitment and organisational experience to make a success out of his new role.

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Madhav reflected on the BJP's previous successes in Andhra Pradesh. “Between 1996 and 1998, we were stronger here than even in Gujarat,” he noted. “However, we couldn’t sustain that growth. My goal now is to rebuild from the grassroots and prepare the party to eventually form the government in Andhra Pradesh.”

Madhav’s appointment comes at a time when the BJP is a key partner in the state’s alliance government led by the Telugu Desam. His role will be vital in fostering coordination between Amaravati and New Delhi. “Our alliance works because party growth and NDA cooperation go hand in hand,” Madhav stressed.

He acknowledged that there might be occasional tensions, especially when the BJP raises objections to some policies of the state, but such “disputes will be addressed privately to maintain the alliance’s stability.”

Madhav also reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to implementing provisions of the Bifurcation Act. “We want to make Andhra Pradesh ‘Annapurna,’ a prosperous state,” he said.

He highlighted the Centre’s focus on Visakhapatnam, including infrastructure development and support for upcoming sports programmes. The current issues at the Vizag Steel Plant will be resolved, he said, and pointed to ongoing port projects and economic initiatives as evidence of the Centre’s long-term commitment.

At 51, Madhav brings with him long years of political experience. He served as an MLC for the Visakhapatnam-Vizianagaram-Srikakulam graduates’ constituency from 2017 to 2023 and led the BJP in the legislative council. Currently, he functions as the party’s state general secretary.

Madhav filed his nomination for the party president post in Vijayawada on Monday. A formal election would follow as per the party’s bylaws.

Although the BJP holds elections to fill internal leadership posts, Madhav’s elevation to the state party chief post was widely anticipated.

As a second-generation leader, Madhav draws on a familial legacy. His father, Chalapati Rao, was a two-time MLC and a prominent BJP leader in undivided AP. With active roles in the RSS and in the Yuva Morcha, Madhav’s rise reflects both his ideological strengths and organisational heft.