Varma, Ramakrishnudu denied MLC tickets

Kakinada: Telugu Desam has dashed the hopes of former Pithapuram MLA S.V.S.N. Varma and senior leader, former finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu. Ramakrishnudu’s MLC tenure will conclude by the end of March.

A founding member of Telugu Desam, Ramakrishnudu has held several key positions in both the party and government, even when TD was in opposition. He served as the Public Accounts Committee chairman and played a crucial role in boosting the party’s image during its crisis. Despite his longstanding association with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, he has now been sidelined.

Varma, who was denied a ticket in the 2024 elections when Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan contested from Pithapuram, was hopeful of securing an MLC post as a promised recognition of his service. However, he has once again been overlooked.

Meanwhile, former MLA Pendem Dorababu, who defeated Varma in Pithapuram as a YSRC candidate, has now joined Jana Sena. Party cadres believe his induction is a strategic move to counter Varma politically.