Vanjangi Hills Road Remains Incomplete as Tourist Rush Looms

Visakhapatnam: Vanjangi Hills, a picturesque and popular tourist destination in Alluri Seetarama Raju district, remains difficult to access due to incomplete road construction. Despite Rs 2.5 crore being sanctioned over a year ago for route development, the work remains unfinished, raising concern among locals and tourists as the peak season approaches in just a month.

The site falls under the jurisdiction of AP Tourism, the local panchayat, and the Forest Department. While a six-kilometre stretch from Paderu mandal centre to the Vanjangi Hills junction has been paved, the final two-kilometre ghat road leading to Sunrise Point is still a rough mud track, posing safety risks and deterring visitors.

Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar sanctioned funds in July last year to build a proper road from the junction to the hilltop. The project includes widening, levelling low-lying areas, and constructing culverts. Though 60–70 per cent of the work has been completed, progress has stalled. Recent rains have eroded portions of the newly laid dirt road, further hampering travel.

Locals expressed frustration over the long delay, pointing out that work has been stagnant for months. With the tourist season drawing close, they stressed the urgent need for speedy completion.

District Tourism Officer G. Dasu told Deccan Chronicle that AP Tourism, the panchayat, and the Forest Department are in talks to expedite the project, assuring that the road would be completed soon.