Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga’s Daughter Asha Kiran Announces Political Entry

VIJAYAWADA: Asha Kiran, daughter of former MLA and mass leader Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga, formally announced her entry into public life on Sunday by offering floral tributes at her father’s statue near Raghavaiah Park in Vijayawada.

Speaking to the media, Asha Kiran said Ranga was a leader revered across Andhra Pradesh for rising above caste and religious lines. She said she had accepted the Radha–Ranga Mitra Mandali’s invitation to participate in its programmes and vowed to uphold and propagate her father’s ideals. She, however, declined to comment on joining any political party.

Asha Kiran said she had been away from public life for some time but would now dedicate herself to welfare activities. “From now on, my entire journey will be among the people. I will stand by them in every difficulty,” she said.

Acknowledging differences within the Radha–Ranga Mitra Mandali groups, she expressed her intention to unify them. Calling her father a leader who helped people beyond caste or religion, she said she would work to take his philosophy and values to the masses with renewed vigour.