Valmiki Jayanti celebrations to be held as AP state festival on Oct 17

Andhra Pradesh
MD Ilyas
13 Oct 2024 11:15 PM GMT
Valmiki Jayanti celebrations to be held as AP state festival on Oct 17
Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh has said the promise he made during the Yuvagalam padayatra that the state government would celebrate Valmiki Jayanti has been fulfilled.(DC File Photo)

Vijayawada:Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh has said the promise he made during the Yuvagalam padayatra that the state government would celebrate Valmiki Jayanti has been fulfilled.

The Boya and Valmiki communities had requested him during the padayatra to celebrate Valmiki Jayanthi as a state festival. Respecting their sentiments, the BC welfare department has issued orders to celebrate Valmiki Jayanthi as a state festival in all district centres on Oct 17.Minister Lokesh and BC welfare minister S Savitha would attend the celebrations in Anantapur on a grand note that day.

