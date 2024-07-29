V. Ravindranath Appointed As JNTU-K Registrar

Kakinada: The University College of Engineering Kakinada (UCEK) has appointed V. Ravindranath as the in-charge registrar of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK), replacing L. Sumalatha. In-charge cice-chancellor K.V.G. Muralikrishna has made several transfers and new appointments. UCEK Principal M.H.M. Prasad is now director of IQAC, with N. Mohan Rao succeeding him as principal. G. Yesuratnam is the new academic audit director, replacing Ch. Saibabu. G. Padmaja Rani takes over as director of evaluations from B. Balakrishna, who is now director of academic planning. A. Swarna Kumari is director of foreign university relations, and N. Balaji will handle Legal and government affairs. G.V.S.R. Deekshithulu is head of the mathematics department, S. Satyavani leads the physics department, and K. Padmapriya is special officer in charge of Pharmacy courses.