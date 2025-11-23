V-P, CM Hail Sathya Sai Baba’s Legacy At Centenary Fete In Puttaparthi

PUTTAPARTHI: Celebrations marking the birth centenary of Sri Sathya Sai Baba, styled as the Swarna Rathotsavam, were held with great devotion at the Sri Sathya Sai Hill View Stadium in Puttaparthi on Sunday. The event featured Vedic chanting and a special performance by renowned percussion maestro Shivamani, drawing thousands of devotees.

Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan, the chief guest at the celebrations, recalled the divine glory of Sri Sathya Sai Baba and highlighted the humanitarian initiatives inspired by the spiritual master, particularly the large-scale drinking water projects that transformed lives across regions. He fondly remembered Baba’s visit to the residence of former Tamil Nadu chief minister M. Karunanidhi, noting how the gesture reflected Baba’s boundless love that transcended all barriers.

In the context of present-day challenges, the Vice-President said the values taught by Baba — love, service and unity — hold profound relevance. He urged devotees to honour Baba’s legacy not merely through celebrations but through purposeful action that reflects his teachings in everyday life. “We see Swami’s mission alive and vibrant here,” he said, appreciating the commitment of the Sai Organisation and its global service network.

Trustees of the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust, senior functionaries of the Sri Sathya Sai Global Council, representatives of Sri Sathya Sai educational institutions, and a sea of devotees participated in the centenary celebrations, which unfolded as a grand expression of love, reverence and joy.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, addressing the gathering, recalled that this very day in 1926 marked the divine birth of the Avatar who inspired millions worldwide — a “God in human form” who descended to uplift humanity through unconditional love and service. He reiterated Baba’s eternal messages — “Love All, Serve All” and “Help Ever, Hurt Never.”

Naidu highlighted the core values upheld and taught by Baba — Sathya, Dharma, Shanti, Prema and Ahimsa — along with the principle of unity of all faiths. He said Baba never summoned anyone to his seat, yet people from across the world were drawn to him purely through love and spiritual magnetism. The Chief Minister also noted another significant milestone: the 75th anniversary of the inauguration of Prasanthi Nilayam, consecrated on the same day in 1950.

Expressing pride in the wide array of humanitarian projects undertaken by the Sri Sathya Sai Trusts, Naidu lauded the expanding global footprint of the Sri Sathya Sai Organisation and its service initiatives.

Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy, who also addressed the gathering, recalled his earlier visit to Prasanthi Nilayam and the unforgettable interaction he was “blessed to have” with Bhagawan. He acknowledged the significant contributions of the Sri Sathya Sai Global Council, the state-of-the-art Media Centre, Vidya Vahini and other institutions that continue to advance Baba’s mission of love and service across the world.