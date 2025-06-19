Uzi Fly Infestation Pushes Tomato Farmers Into Crisis

Tirupati: Tomato farmers across Chittoor district are in the grip of a crisis due to sudden outbreak of pest infestation. Locally referred to as “Uzi fly,” the pest is destroying crops, compounding losses already caused due to falling market prices.

Farmers, who had cultivated tomatoes extensively this season, cheered as the yield initially appeared promising. But the outbreak of this pest has left them devastated. Uzi flies lay eggs inside the tomatoes. The larvae feed on the pulp, leading to internal rotting, discoloration and rapid spoilage of the fruit. As a result, traders are not procuring the infested produce.“Even after getting good yields, we are unable to sell our crop. The fruit looks healthy from the outside. But within days, it starts rotting from the inside. We are helpless,” said Ramana, a farmer from Madanapalle mandal. Many farmers are discarding their harvest along roadsides and on boundaries of their fields.Agricultural experts believe the infestation is spreading rapidly due to warm and humid weather conditions. Experts believe the pest most likely is a fruit fly belonging to the Bactrocera genus, which is known to attack soft fruits.A horticulture official said, “The best way to manage fruit fly infestation is through timely field sanitation, pheromone traps and spraying the recommended biological or botanical insecticides. Farmers should not allow the fruit to become overripe. In case tomatoes fall, they should not allow them to remain in the field, as they attract flies and lead to rapid spread of the pest.”The pest attack has come at a time when tomato prices have dropped in the local markets. This has left farmers with no viable return on their investment. Farmers are appealing to the government for pest control support and compensation for crop losses.